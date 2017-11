Amber has herself a new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and she announced on twitter that they are expecting. I am guessing this means that she’s finally with Matt.

Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Loveđź’– — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 4, 2017

Apparently she met her new boyfriend while filming while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt. Andrew apparently worked for the Network and reached out to her after the show’s production was done.