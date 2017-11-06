At Least 26 People Killed In Shooting At Texas Church

More than 20 people were killed and many more were wounded when a gunman walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and began shooting.

CNN reports that the shooter opened fire in the middle of a service at First Baptist Church at about 11:30 a.m., he soon fled the scene but is now dead after a police chase. It’s unclear if the man, who the Daily Beast reports has been identified as Devin Kelley, and was either killed by police or took his own life.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference that 26 people were killed, with the victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old. About 20 people were also injured, the Associated Press reports. Abbott called the shooting in the church in a small town 30 miles southeast of San Antonio an “evil act.”

President Donald Trump tweeted “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”