Houston Dynamo Reach Western Conference Final!

The Houston Dynamo won one game away from home during the regular season and were considered the underdogs as they traveled to Portland Sunday night to play leg 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After an incredible performance for the goalkeeper Joe Willis and forward Mauro Manotas, the Houston Dynamo defeated the Timbers 2-1 to advance to the Western Conference Finals to take on the Seattle Sounders.

Take a look at Sunday night’s highlights:

With their victory against Portland, the Houston Dynamo will turn their attention to Clint Dempsey and the Sounders for what is promising to be an epic Western Conference Final which kicks off at home on November 21!


Make sure you purchase your tickets for this FINAL now and be prepared to be FOREVER ORANGE!

