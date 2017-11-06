Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Look To Be Back Together

They spent years together and they were this generations Britney and Justin Timberlake and then it ended. Then it was back on and then it ended again. It is rumored that they were each other’s first loves. Then Selena started dating the weekend but rumors started to fly that he was pursuing her. Now, it looks like they are back together.
It looks like Jelena is back
Some people have strict rules on getting back together with ex’s. Some say it depends on the break up. We wanna hear your stories. I love a good love story. Did you all break up and ended back together? Or are they an ex for a reason?