Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Look To Be Back Together

They spent years together and they were this generations Britney and Justin Timberlake and then it ended. Then it was back on and then it ended again. It is rumored that they were each other’s first loves. Then Selena started dating the weekend but rumors started to fly that he was pursuing her. Now, it looks like they are back together.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Spend Saturday at Hillsong Church https://t.co/nVfzHZ7Qa8 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2017

It looks like Jelena is back

Yup, this is really happening again: https://t.co/AmDmPUzySO — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 4, 2017

Some people have strict rules on getting back together with ex’s. Some say it depends on the break up. We wanna hear your stories. I love a good love story. Did you all break up and ended back together? Or are they an ex for a reason?

They’re your ex for a reason — Cin (@Synthia16157966) November 6, 2017

Depends on situation. If it's things that can be forgiven and forgotten&the person has truly changed…By all means make it work.#depends — Jackie Coronel (@coroneljacklyn) November 5, 2017