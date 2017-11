Sarah, Geoff and I got our media badge ready for the Astros parade downtown Friday afternoon, a million people showed up!!

My boyfriend’s brother Ev (Hot Gym Guy) ran into Paul Wall at the parade…GRILLZ anyone??

Analisa and I took our other bestie Kim out for her birthday. Had some great food and drinks at Beckrew off W. Alabama

Watched my bf Gabe play golf. It was a pretty great view ❤

And yesterday I took my nephew Charlie to the Mad Potter so he could paint. He chose an ice cream cone!