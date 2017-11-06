Man Maxed Out His Credit Cards To See All Seven Games Of The World Series

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: Astros, Man maxes out credit card for tickets
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Andrew Watt was born and raised in Houston and is a true Astros fan. When it came down to the series he knew he wanted to go. Not just to 1 game but 7!

When it all went down, it went like this, at least according to what he told KHOU, quote,  “For about three hours, I booked tickets, flights, hotel rooms, you name it,” Watt said. “I was getting fraud alerts left and right on every one of my credit cards and they called me wondering, ‘Has someone stolen your card? Someone just maxed it out on tickets?’ and I said, ‘Nope, that’s me.'”

Click here for the full story.

