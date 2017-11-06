Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

I’m not gonna lie I promised myself this weekend I would try and keep my phone away from me and just enjoy the company of the people that I was with so I have more memories in my head than on my phone but here you go.

I feel like my weekend was spent in a car. We drove to Ft Worth this weekend to see TCU vs UT. Have you ever been driving and seen the dinosaurs on the road?

dinosaurs e1509978584878 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

It was an amazing game, although, you can tell I am exhausted!

tcu game 3 e1509978450710 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

You can’t not get a picture with the FROG. Fear the FROG 🙂

tcu frog Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

My mom took her first selfie on Saturday 🙂 She is in Memphis right now.

momselfie e1509978357534 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

There came a point where we were DONE being in the car. DONE!

trip e1509978417226 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

