The 10 Most Popular Emojis, According to Apple

Filed Under: beatcha, The Morning MIX, top 10 most popular emojis, what are the most popular emojis
Steffi Loos/Getty Images

According to The Verge, Apple just released a list of the 10 emojis that people use the most. They say they got the info from collecting anonymous data, so in theory they’re not cataloging everything you text. The top 10:

1. The “laughing so hard I’m crying” face.

2. The red heart.

3. The sad crying face.

4. The face with hearts for eyes.

5. The kissing face.

6. The face that’s rolling its eyes.

7. The skull.

8. The blushing face.

9. The sad face with the wide open, frowning mouth.

10. The “thinking” face, with the hand resting on its chin.

Or:

emoji popular The 10 Most Popular Emojis, According to Apple

Good for us not having the poop emoji in the top 10!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live