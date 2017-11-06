The Astros Crossed Some Pretty Cool Things Off Their Bucket List, What Would Be On Yours?

I guess if you win a World Series Championship, you deserve to do some pretty cool stuff…amirite? 😉

After winning the title last week, the Houston Astros can now cross a few awesome things off of their bucket lists…like having their own parade, going to Disney World, or even having a cameo on Saturday Night Live!

So that got us thinking…if we were able to cross anything off our bucket lists…like ANYTHING…what would it be?

Hot air balloon ride? Riding the train at Minute Maid Park? Dinner with JJ Watt?