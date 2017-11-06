You Laugh, You Lose!

Why was Cinderella kicked off the baseball team? She ran away from the ball!

What did one banana say to the other? I find you a-peeling!

Why did Sally put her bicycle to bed early? It was TWO tired!

What did the farmer say to the green pumpkin? Why orange you orange?

What kind of tree would have the best bark? Dogwood.

What do you call cheese that is not yours? Nacho cheese!

What did the hotdog say after the race? I’m the weiner!

Where do cows go on a date? The Mooo-vies.

What’s the shortest distance on a baseball diamond, home-1st, 1st-2nd, 2nd-3rd, or 3rd to home? 2nd to 3rd, because there’s a short stop!

Why did Adele cross the road? To say hello from the other side.

What do you call a pony with a sore throat? A little hoarse.

What are Super Mario’s overalls made of? Denim, denim, denim…

What happens when you see a space man? You park, man!

What do you call a concert that only costs 45 cents? 50 Cents (Feat. Nickelback)