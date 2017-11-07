25 Days Of Christmas Released Their Schedule For This Season!

Click here for the full list from ABC 13

Friday, December 1

7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime

11am/10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1pm/12c Jack Frost

2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm/8:15c Elf

11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 2

1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9am/8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

9:30am/8:30c Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

11am/10c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10pm/2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50pm/3:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7pm/6c Elf

9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3

7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30am/6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

2:15pm/1:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express

6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause

10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus

Monday, December 4

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11am/10c Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas

2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Clause

4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Tuesday, December 5

12am/11c Four Christmases

7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones

12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases

2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel

4:35pm/3:35c Elf

6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express

Wednesday, December 6

12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime

7:30am/6:30c Snowglobe

12pm/11c Angry Angel

2:05pm/1:05c Eloise at Christmastime

4:15pm/3:15c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

6:45pm/5:45c The Polar Express

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

Thursday, December 7

12am/11c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7am/6c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

11am/10c Snow Day

1pm/12c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:50pm/5:50c Elf

9pm/8c Toy Story

Friday, December 8

12am/11c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Eloise at Christmastime

2:45pm/1:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

DisneyPixar’s Toy Story Marathon

4:50pm/3:50c Toy Story

6:50pm/5:50c Toy Story 2

9pm/8c Toy Story 3

11:30pm/10:30c Toy Story That Time Forgot

Saturday, December 9

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

7am/6c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas In July

9:05am/8:05c Eloise at Christmastime

11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas

1:15pm/12:15c Toy Story 2

3:25pm/2:25c Toy Story 3

5:55pm/4:55c Toy Story That Time Forgot

Santa Clause Double Feature

6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause

8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, December 10

12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost

7am/6c Jack Frost

8am/7c Snow Day

10:05am/9:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:10pm/11:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:15pm/1:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:20pm/3:20c The Santa Clause

6:30pm/5:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:40pm/7:40c Elf

10:50pm/9:50c Four Christmases

Monday, December 11

7am/6c The Bells of Fraggle Rock

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c The Little Drummer Boy

11:30am/10:30c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:35pm/12:35c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:40pm/1:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:40pm/2:40c Four Christmases

5:50pm/4:50c Elf

8pm/7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform holiday special)

9pm/8c The Polar Express

12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime

Tuesday, December 12

7am/6c Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime

11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

12:10pm/11:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:40pm/5:40c The Polar Express

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause

12am/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Wednesday, December 13

7am/6 ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30am/6:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12:10pm/11:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50pm/12:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:30pm/3:30c Elf

6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12am/11c The Year Without a Santa Claus

1am/12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Thursday, December 14

7am/6c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11am/10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30am/10:30c Christmas Cupid

1:30pm/12:30c Elf

3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Four Christmases

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Angry Angel

Friday, December 15

7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy

11am/10c Eloise at Christmastime

1pm/12c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3pm/2c Angry Angel

5pm/4c Four Christmases

7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm/8:20c Elf

11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30am/12:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 16

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:35am/8:35c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

10:05am/9:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

11:35am/10:35c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45pm/1:45c The Polar Express

4:55pm/3:55c The Santa Clause

7:05pm/6:05c Elf

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55pm/10:55 Christmas with the Kranks(Freeform premiere)

Sunday, December 17

7am/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Christmas with the Kranks

10:40am/9:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:20pm/12:20c The Polar Express

2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing

3pm/2c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause

5:35pm/4:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 18

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

8:35am/7:35c Four Christmases

10:40am/9:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:50pm/11:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:25pm/2:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:30pm/4:30c Disney’s Frozen

8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform holiday special)

9pm/8c Elf

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 19

7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:20pm/12:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

1:20pm/12:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:30pm/2:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:30pm/3:30c Elf

6:40pm/5:40c Christmas with the Kranks

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Angry Angel

Wednesday, December 20

7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones

9:30am/8:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:30am/9:30c Angry Angel

12:30pm/11:30c Eloise at Christmastime

2:30pm/1:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:30pm/2:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks

6:40pm/5:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

12am/11c Four Christmases

Thursday, December 21

7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8am/7c Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

8:30am/7:30c Jack Frost

9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:35am/9:35c Eloise at Christmastime

12:35pm/11:35c Holiday in Handcuffs

2:35pm/1:35c Christmas with the Kranks

4:35pm/2:35c Four Christmases

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c The Polar Express

10:55pm/9:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, December 22

7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8am/7c Christmas with the Kranks

10:05am/9:05c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:05am/10:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas

5:25pm/4:25c The Polar Express

Santa Clause Double Feature

7:30pm/6:30c The Santa Clause

9:40pm/8:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:50pm/10:50c Elf

Saturday, December 23

7am/6c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:10am/8:10c Four Christmases

11:15am/10:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:50pm/11:50c Elf

3pm/2c The Santa Clause

5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12am/11c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 24

7am/6c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:05am/10:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:10am/11:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:15pm/1:15c The Polar Express

4:25pm/3:25c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Elf

11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause

1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Monday, December 25

7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing

8am/7c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express

2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Four Christmases