96 Second News: Carlos Correa Visits Jimmy Kimmel; Diddy Changes His Name Again

If you hadn’t noticed, the Houston Astros seem to be everywhere!

It’s been less than a week since they won their first MLB championship, and Carlos Correa was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, and Jimmy asked Correa about a ton of different things, including his recent proposal to his girlfriend, and also whether Jose Altuve was allowed on any Disney rides. LOL. Watch the interview above!

**48 year old rapper Diddy was celebrating his birthday on the beach when he announced that he has changed his name again, this time to Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.

Standing on a beach wearing a sun hat and aviator sunglasses, he continued, “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.”

He also told fans that he doesn’t want to be called any of his previous stage names anymore. “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?” he said.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

**The new season of American Idol has a premiere date!

The ABC reboot is set to premiere on Sunday, March 11, host Ryan Seacrest announced during Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Monday. Judge Katy Perry tweeted the news, sharing a photo with Seacrest and fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

As for the judging styles to expect, Katy Perry told Us Weekly and other reporters at the American Idol auditions last month. “I don’t think any of us believe in being nasty. I think what we believe in is being constructive and giving constructive criticism because it doesn’t help anyone and people are really sensitive and we understand because we’ve all walked into a room like that at one time in our lives.”

**With the Dancing With The Stars finale just two weeks away, the remaining six couples brought their best to trio night last night. That meant there was an additional dancer for each of the pairs from a past season.

That meant that each couple was joined by a former mirrorball winner!

In the bottom tying for last with 24 points were Terrell and Cheryl, who were joined by season 1 winner Kelly Monaco, and Victoria and Val, who partnered with Laurie Hernandez…as well as Frankie and Witney were also in jeopardy.

Ultimately, Terrell and Cheryl were eliminated.

**Some good news for Target shoppers, they are getting you ready for the holiday shopping season!

The retailer announced in a press release that starting on Nov. 1, there will be free shipping on all orders — but that’s not all the store is offering this holiday season. Target has also introduced seven exclusive brands over the last year, with an eighth on the way — the highly-anticipated collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines’ company, Magnolia called Hearth & Hand!

Though they’ve yet to announce their holiday hours for 2017, Target will be open Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Eve.

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sold their Bel-Air mansion for a small fortune …

TMZ has learned they sold the 1-acre property for $17.8 million…and that they bought the property in 2013 for $9 million. The sale stands as the most expensive sale ever in the exclusive Bel-Air Crest community.

The house is 10,000 square feet, and the buyer is a Ukrainian philanthropist named Marina Acton who is based in Silicon Valley. She’s pursuing her music career and is moving to L.A. She says she found the house “creative and inspiring.”

Kim and Kanye are moving into their Hidden Hills home they have been renovating for several years.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Sell Bel Air Mansion for HUGE Profit https://t.co/lNiWLeF7Bo — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2017

**You Can Now Buy Ranch Dressing…in KEGS.

This is amazing news! The people at Hidden Valley salad dressings know that one little bottle of ranch isn’t enough to meet your daily ranch needs. But THIS might be.

They’ve just started selling KEGS of ranch dressing. Well, technically mini kegs.

The kegs are about 10 inches tall, they keep the dressing insulated and fresh, and the company says each one contains a YEAR’S SUPPLY of ranch. And . . . they only cost $50. You can get them at HERE.

**Sia Posted a Nude Picture of Herself on Twitter…but WHYyyyy

Somebody was trying to sell nude pictures of SIA . . . so she beat them to the punch by posting one of them on Twitter that shows her full, naked backside.

She said, quote, “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” And she gets bonus points for using that naked backside to hype her new album, which just happens to be called “Everyday is Christmas”.

To see the NSFW picture, click HERE.

**Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Now on Sale

Apparently, Salted Caramel Pepsi is now on sale in stores around the country as a new limited-time holiday flavor. According to people who’ve tried it, it tastes like normal Pepsi as you drink it, but it has a sweet aftertaste, almost like butterscotch.

If that’s not enough liquid sugar for you, there’s also a new Mountain Dew flavor out for the season called Holiday Brew. It’s a mix of regular Mountain Dew and Code Red.

**”Men’s Fitness” put together a list of the 10 Fittest Movies of All Time…(because who doesn’t love a good list of shirtless men??) Here they are, in no particular order:

1. “Raging Bull”: Robert De Niro did an amazing job training to play boxer Jake LaMotta

2. “Fight Club”: Brad Pitt

3. “300”: Gerard Butler

4. The “Rambo” movies

5. “Any Given Sunday”: Terrell Owens and Warren Moon, to Jamie Foxx,

6. “Pumping Iron”: Arnold Schwarzenegger

7. The “Rocky” movies

8. “Bloodsport”: Jean-Claude Van Damme

9. “Enter the Dragon”

10. “Hercules” (1958)