Alex Bregman Wants Kate Upton To Hook Him Up With One Of Her Friends

The Houston Astros not only won the World Series last week, but our pitcher Justin Verlander also headed to Italy to get married to Kate Upton over the weekend! Big celebrations all around!

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was interviewed by Us Weekly, and he talked about the winning game, what he plans on doing with his championship ring, and how he would like Justin’s new wife to hook him up with one of her friends!

On Justin missing the parade to get married, Alex said “We missed him on the parade, but if I were him I would have done the same thing. They had this date picked out and he was like ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry I’m going to miss the parade I have to go get married.’”

According to US Weekly, Bregman said “I was just asking Kate when we clinched to go to the World Series, ‘Hey can you hook me up with one of your friends or something?’” LOL