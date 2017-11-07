Justin Verlander Missed The Astros Parade For His Wedding

While the rest of his Astros teammates are going to parades, Disney World and EVERY late night talk show, Justin Verlander flew to Italy to marry Kate Upton and we haven’t seen them since!!!

So what did you miss to attend a family event?

Sarah Pepper missed the first Texans preseason game with JJ Watt (his first game EVER!) to go to her grandmother’s 85th birthday party in Indiana!

Even though he was one of the broadcasters at the time, Geoff missed two San Antonio Spurs playoff games in 2014 (the Spurs won the championship that year) to attend his friend’s bachelor party in Austin.

Lauren kind of flipped it: she went to JJ Watt’s charity softball event last summer instead of hanging out in the waiting room as her sister was getting ready to deliver her first child. (But in fairness, we all know Lauren’s long relationship with JJ!)

