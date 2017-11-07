People Whose Moms Nagged Them Grow Up To Be More Successful

Did your mom nag you during your childhood? Did you do your chores, do your homework, brush your teeth? According to a new study out of England, people whose moms nagged them when they were growing up turn out to be more successful as adults.

They’re more likely to go to college, avoid making really bad life choices, and have better paying jobs. The researchers say, “no matter how hard we tried to avoid our parents’ recommendations, it’s likely that they ended up influencing choices we consider extremely personal.”

In other words, your mom is still in your head at all times, steering the ship, even if you think you’re an adult making your own decisions.

 

