Meet Dr Paul Locus, he is an obstetrician in Paris, Tennessee and when his patient went into labor he made his way to the hospital and it was Halloween and he was already dressed!

He rocked THE JOCKER!

The doctor offered to come back without his costume but the mom to be said it would be a great story if he didn’t! She was right!

Doctor dressed up as 'The Joker' delivers newborn on Halloween. "We couldn't help but laugh when he walked in." https://t.co/sxSL9wtJUv pic.twitter.com/qKJj7FQuP5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2017

