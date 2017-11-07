Taylor Swift Shares Look Inside Secret ‘Reputation’ Listening Sessions

By Scott T. Sterling

“Everything about this album is a secret.”

It’s a quote from Taylor Swift to fans gathered at one of the pre-release “secret sessions” held around the world in the lead up to Reputation, due to debut this Friday, Nov. 10.

Swift has shared a new video featuring moments from those cozy listening parties, where overjoyed fans were invited to hang with the singer and hear the new full-length well before it’s released to the rest of the world.

Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff is seen hobnobbing at the Los Angeles event: “This is like the best show I’ve ever been to,” he says.

“It’s so different, but so her,” gushes one fan about Reputation. “It’s just like absolutely amazing, and I’m so excited to blast it in my car like every single day once it comes out.”

