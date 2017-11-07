The Majority Of Us Lie To Our Relatives To Avoid Uncomfortable Sleeping Situations During The Holidays

Will you be heading to a relative’s house for the holidays? Are they coming to you? Who is sleeping on the couch?? According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say they’ve told a lie or made up an excuse to a relative during the holidays to avoid an uncomfortable sleeping situation.

And 81% of us have wound up losing the battle and sleeping somewhere uncomfortable when sharing a house with our relatives.

62% have wound up on a couch, 44% on the floor, 13% in a tiny children’s bed, and 7% in a tent in the backyard. The survey also found 46% of people say the worst fights they have with their family during the holidays are over who’s sleeping where.

