This Football Coach Teaches His Players A Life Lesson

Winning is always fun. But showing sportsmanship and class when you’ve been beaten can be hard. Hopefully, we all had a parent, teacher or coach that was like Penn State football coach James Franklin. After his team lost on Saturday, he was not going to let his players leave the field without shaking hands.

From Yahoo!:

After the game, Franklin made it clear he was running to make sure his players shook hands with the Michigan State players. “To make sure everybody’s clear, and don’t misinterpret this at the end of the game that I was running off the field. I would never do that,” Franklin said in his opening statement. “I saw a few of our players running off the field, not going to shake hands. We’re going to win with class and we are going to lose with class, and we are going to shake people’s hands and give them credit because they deserved it.”

Penn State started the season 7-0 but are now 7-2 following back-to-back brutal road losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. The loss to Michigan State came after a three-hour weather delay. Penn State took a 24-21 lead on the final play of the third quarter, but could not hold on to the lead.

And even with that disappointment, Franklin showed his players how to be lose with dignity.