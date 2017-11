This happened a couple months ago, but it’s making the rounds now. An Uber driver’s dashcam shows three people riding in the backseat. And when the car stops, one of them takes all the cash from the tip jar on the console. Looks like she also forgot to wear a shirt.

She’s looking right at the camera and appears to know she’s being filmed, but it doesn’t stop her. The driver doesn’t notice until after they’ve left, and the video ends just as he’s opening his door.

WARNING: LANGUAGE!!!