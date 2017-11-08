96 Second News: Here’s The iPhone “A-?” Glitch Fix; Diddy’s Name Change Was A JOKE

**An iPhone glitch is causing a ton typos, and I’m sure you’ve noticed by seeing the letter “A” followed by a “?”

Some users say when they type a lower case “i” the auto correct feature changes it to an upper case “A” with a question mark. It appears to be happening to people with new iPhones using 11.1 IOS software. Apple plans an update soon.

There is a fix, Apple details how to make it happen and we take you through it do you can see where all the hit points are.

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Tap the plus sign in the upper right. Then to finish it off: type an upper-case “I” in the Phrase box, and a lower-case “i” in the Shortcut one. Viola!

**The new Sports Illustrated is out and a pair of Houston Astros are featured on the cover following their prophesized World Series run.

Series MVP George Springer and Jose Altuve are shown posing on the cover with Springer holding the now famous issue that predicted their win, while Altuve holds their championship trophy.

The caption reads: “The Astros have come a long way since 2014 – A Wild Ride.”

Back in 2014, the cover and Ben Reiter’s article blew everybody’s mind with the bold prediction. Reiter projected the then lowly Astros someday becoming the best team in baseball, mixing new age thinking with a dash of old school scouting. Springer was featured on the 2014 cover as well.

**Everyone in Houston knows Lance McCullers Jr. is a major animal advocate, and when an older golden retriever was lost, apparently she knew who to approach to help get her home. She walked right up to Lance McCullers’ house.

McCullers and his wife Kara took her in and spread the word on social media. Her family was found within an hour.

We got her home! Thanks everyone. https://t.co/k2MyetsvsZ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

**Twitter is officially expanding its character count to 280 across the world, the company announced yesterday, doubling the traditional 140-character count.

The company announced it was testing the new limit back in September “in languages impacted by cramming,” which is nearly all of them.

Twitter said in a blog post that feedback from the test had been positive and that it had begun rolling out the expanded limit.

“Looking at all the data, we’re excited to share we’ve achieved this goal and are rolling the change out to all languages where cramming was an issue.”

According to the company, “Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages.”

**Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida yesterday. He was 40 years old.

During a news conference earlier today, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco confirmed Halladay’s small single-engine aircraft crashed and his body was found by the sheriff’s office marine unit.

Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies during his 15-year career in the MLB. He retired from baseball in 2013. Halladay was the father of two children with his wife Brandy.

**Could you imagine Kevin James playing the President of the United States? Thousands of fans are trying to make it happen.

Following Netflix’s decision to pull the plug on Kevin Spacey‘s part in House of Cards, a devoted fan, Robbie Pyma, started a petition on Change.org to name the Kevin Can Wait star as Spacey’s replacement.

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances,” Pyma wrote in the petition, directed to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate House of Cards to a globally adored franchise like Game of Thrones and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is.”

At the time of publication, the petition boasts 30,242 signatures. Check it out HERE.

**Just kidding! Only three days after announcing that he has changed his name again, this time to “Brother Love,” Sean “Diddy” Combs admits he was “only joking.”

#eyeroll #smh

In a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, Diddy said: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet.”

“Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion… I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love,” he continued. “To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple of weeks, you can address me by any of my older names. But, if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But, I was only playing.”

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

**Dusty Rose is getting a little sister!

Adam Levine revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with a second baby girl.

“It is a girl. We are having another girl,” the Maroon 5 frontman said on the show.

When asked if they will have even more children, he replied: “Probably. I want a lot. I thrive with chaos. I really, generally enjoy and love it.”

As for Prinsloo? “She was an only child,” he added. “So she wants like 100 babies. But I don’t know if I could do that.”

Watch the video HERE.

**Only days before its release, Taylor Swift has confirmed the track list for her upcoming album Reputation.

Taylor revealed the song titles in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 7, after the details leaked online earlier in the day. The record will feature 15 songs, along with the first four singles released thus far: “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?, “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want.”

The track list boasts some catchy and thought-provoking titles. Ed Sheeran, who was featured on Swift’s 2012 track “Everything Has Changed,” will be heard on a new song titled “End Game,” alongside rapper Future. The album will be available on Friday.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

**There’s been a lot of DUMB FASHION this year…like socks and sandals at a Louis Vuitton show . . . a $2,100 Calvin Klein sweater that’s just sleeves . . . and jeans with a butt crack zipper. And now this…

The clothing brand Moschino just started selling a dress that looks like a DRY CLEANING BAG. The shoulders look like a dry cleaner’s hanger that says “We Love Our Customers,” and the dress itself is see-through like a plastic bag.

If for some reason you want it, it’ll run you $736. Ironically, the washing instructions say that you shouldn’t have it dry cleaned.

**”Forbes” put out its annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid TV Hosts‘, and Dr. Phil is #1 with an estimated $79 million haul over the past 12 months. If that sounds ridiculous to you . . . well, it is. Here’s the Top 10:

1. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

2. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

3. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million

4. Judge Judy Sheindlin, $47 million

5. Simon Cowell, $43.5 million

6. Steve Harvey, $42.5 million

7. Bill O’Reilly, $37 million

8. Sean Hannity, $36 million

9. Michael Strahan, $21.5 million

10. Heidi Klum, $21 million

**Nickelback Will Do a Five-Night Residency in Vegas

The band is getting their own five-night residency at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Here are the dates, so you can book your accommodations NOW: February 23rd, 24th, and 27th . . . and March 2nd and 3rd. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The opening act will be everyone’s SECOND-favorite Canadian rock band, MONSTER TRUCK

**Alfonso Ribeiro Says the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Reunion “Will Never Happen”

There’s been some talk of a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” revival WITH the original cast . . . like a “Fuller House” type of thing. But ALFONSO RIBEIRO says it will, quote, “never happen.”

It’s hard to imagine WILL SMITH being interested, but Alfonso claims it’s mainly because JAMES AVERY died in 2013. He played Uncle Phil, and Alfonso says that it’s not something they want to do without him.

He adds, quote, “It’s wonderful that everybody loves what we did, 25 years ago. [But] people who live in the past, you’re not moving forward . . . we have a saying, ‘If you’re standing still, you’re getting passed.’ I don’t look back, I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me, I continue to move forward.”