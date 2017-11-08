Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Prank Food Delivery Man

By Robyn Collins

Adam Levine teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to pull a prank on a local delivery man named Izzy. The talk show host fed lines to the Maroon 5 frontman through an earpiece, which he then delivered to the unsuspecting Izzy.

The gag centered around Levine being unable to eat anything but “soft food” because he had to keep his throat in top form for singing. Through the sketch, the delivery man tries to help Levine find something that won’t hurt his voice. “I’ll taste the soup. It just needs to be very, very soft,” Levine said. After sipping the French Onion soup, he said, “This is too hard,” and became far more difficult and demanding from there.

Ultimately, the ruse was revealed, and Izzy ran onto the stage where Ellen rewarded him with a large tip.

Watch the funny bit below: