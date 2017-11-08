Fashion Company Sells $736 Dress That Looks Like A Plastic Dry Cleaning Bag

This year has included some interesting fashion trends: socks and sandals at a Louis Vuitton show, a $2,100 Calvin Klein sweater that’s just sleeves, and jeans with a butt crack zipper. According to Cosmo, the clothing brand Moschino just started selling a dress that looks like a dry cleaning bag.

The shoulders look like a dry cleaner’s hanger that says “We Love Our Customers,” and the dress itself is see-through like a plastic bag.

If you want it, it will cost you $736. Ironically, the washing instructions say that you shouldn’t have it dry cleaned.

