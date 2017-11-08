Kickoff The Holiday Season At The Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be kicking off this holiday season with the 68th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade celebrates Houston’s strength and resilience with a focus on family.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Chandra Wilson, is better known as Dr. Miranda Bailey on ABC’s Television Drama Grey’s Anatomy. Wilson is a Houstonian and graduate from Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, or HSPVA.

You don’t want to miss this yearly event which will feature a grand variety of floats, balloons, marching bands, performing groups, and more! Among those floats will be Tom Turkey and Santa Claus and his high-flying reindeer.

The Audience will also be invited to sing “Lean On Me” along with the Houston Gospel Choir who recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

For more information click here

For a parking map click here

Admission for the parade is free, but a limited number of special bleacher and chair seating is available for a fee.. Click here to purchase tickets

Join us as we celebrate Thanksgiving with the city of Houston on Thursday, November 23rd at 9 am (the parade begins at Smith and Lamar)

See you there!