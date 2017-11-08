Paying For Thanksgiving Dinner Is More Common Than You Think

This story reminded us of the woman that called The Morning Mix about being charged by her sister-in-law for the Astros watch parties she was throwing. Apparently that really happens during the holidays too. Someone tweeted about their family charging for Thanksgiving dinner last week.

Lmao y’all really don’t understand this $30 thanksgiving plate thing. My aunt charges us and cooks everything and we just eat. — Barty Crouch Jr. (@beetaylora) November 1, 2017

Most people didn’t believe it, but Buzzfeed ran a survey on it and found 1% of people say yeah, they get charged. 50% say they don’t pay, but they do have to pitch in with sides or something else to eat. And 49% just straight up freeload.