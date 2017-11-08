The Best Season For Sleeping Is Finally Here

We have fallen back and today has brought another snap of cold weather to Houston. So why not just get under the covers and sleep for 14 hours a night? Besides having kids, a job, significant other, and a bunch of shows in your DVR cue.

According to a new survey at PR Newswire, the majority of Americans say they sleep more in the winter than any other season. And 42% get better sleep at this time of the year.

The survey also found 77% of people say that extra time in bed leads to more “intimate relations.”