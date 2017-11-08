What These Police Did For A Mom After She Was Arrested Will Give You All The Feels

In North Carolina police officers offered a helping hand to a mom after they arrested her. It all happened on Saturday at the Food lion and the security video caught the money stealing $36 dollars worth of groceries.

When the officers tracked her down they found that she was hngry and didn’t have any food in her house for THREE DAYS! She stole the food to feed her three adopted children.

Corporal Keith Bradshaw said that after they arrestted her they took a look in her fridge and saw it was empty. Even though officers still had to charge her with misdemeanor larceny, they decided to find the good part of this and about her the groceries so she could feed her children.

The arresting officers decided to buy the mother $140 worth of groceries so she could feed her family.

According to KHOU

“It’s not all about just going out and charging folks,” Bradshaw said. “Sometimes you gotta go that extra mile and look for other ways of helping and improving your community and the quality of life for the people in the community. And if that improves her life a little bit and it helps her I will do it again tomorrow,” he added.