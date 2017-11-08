When Was The Last Time You Were MORTIFIED In Public?

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Last weekend, I took my nephew to paint at The Mad Potter. We had a great time and he did such a good job painting his cute little ice cream cone!

All was going well until I told him it was time to leave. He clearly didn’t want to leave, and instead started SCREAMING. He ran around the whole place, kicking walls…trying to steal another kid’s birthday party candy…and even yelling super mean things to me! I was so upset!

I went to check out at the counter and told the employee, “I’m just the aunt.” She just rolled her eyes and giggled a little, almost like she didn’t believe he wasn’t mine, lol.

Have you ever been MORTIFIED in public? Maybe by your kids…your niece or nephew, your pets?? Make me feel better!!

