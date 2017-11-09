96 Second News: Bob Saget Engaged; CMA Tributes; Jose Altuve Wins More Awards

**61 year old Bob Saget got engaged to his girlfriend, a 38-year-old travel blogger named Kelly Rizzo. John Stamos recently got engaged, too. Both of them are 23 years older than their brides-to-be.

Her name is Kelly Rizzo, and she’s a travel blogger. Bob posted a picture of them celebrating their engagement with friends. And Kelly posted a picture of herself with her new bling.

Bob has three daughters from his first marriage, which lasted from 1982 to 1997.

Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you're wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together.

**Listening to Christmas music right now could be BAD for your mental health, according to a psychologist. She says that when you listen to it this early, it just reminds you of ALL the stuff you have to do to get ready for the holidays, and that will stress you out.

A woman named Linda Blair [not the girl from “The Exorcist” lol,] is a clinical psychologist in England, and she says that listening to Christmas music too early in the season is bad for your mental health.

In other words, when you hear “Holly Jolly Christmas”, it reminds you that you have to buy gifts, organize parties, send out cards, get your travel arrangements set, cook, clean, prepare for political discussions with your family members, and everything else.

**Here’s something we never expected too hear: Victoria Beckham is designing for Reebok! The former stiletto-loving Spice Girl is launching the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

Beckham announced the collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday, November 8, in a series of posts saying,

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values,” she said in a statement. “I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades.”

Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham

**The 2017 Country Music Awards opened with a tribute to all of the tragedies happening in the world including the terrorist attacks in Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs and the natural disasters in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida.

The show began with Eric Church singing “Amazing Grace,” and transitioned into Darius Rucker performing Hootie and the Blowfish classic “Hold My Hand.”

Other country music stars, including Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Little Big Time and Thomas Rhett joined Rucker on stage to sing. 10th year in a row hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley also addressed the tragedies at the start of their opening monologue.

Carrie said, “This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family. So tonight, we’re doing to do what families do, come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together too.”

Here’s your complete list of winners”

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Album of the Year: “From A Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: “Better Man”, Little Big Town. It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away”, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell

Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault”, Brothers Osborne

**Mayor Sylvester Turner will be kicking off this holiday season with the 68th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23rd at 9 am (the parade begins at Smith and Lamar)

This year’s Grand Marshal, Chandra Wilson, is better known as Dr. Miranda Bailey on ABC’s Television Drama Grey’s Anatomy. Wilson is a Houstonian and graduate from Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, or HSPVA.

The event which will feature a grand variety of floats, balloons, marching bands, performing groups, and more! The Audience will also be invited to sing “Lean On Me” along with the Houston Gospel Choir who recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Admission for the parade is free, but a limited number of special bleacher and chair seating is available for a fee.

**Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve has notched two more awards under his belt during the team’s historic season.

During the MLB Players Choice Awards, Altuve was named Player of the Year and also earned the American League Outstanding Player Award for the second straight season.

“To play on a team like the Astros makes it easy,” Altuve told MLB Network.

In addition to the Players Choice Awards, Altuve could have another award coming soon.

He joined New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez as finalists for the American League MVP award.

#EARNED Congratulations to @JoseAltuve27, both the MLB Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player for the second year in a row! #PlayersChoiceAwards17

**Madame Tussauds San Francisco unveiled their new wax figure of Taylor Swift on Wednesday, and T. Swift’s wax likeness is currently covered in adorable — and adoptable! — kittens.

Madame Tussauds teamed up with the Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue for a launch featuring cats who are looking for forever-homes. According to the San Fransisco location’s general manager, Madame Tussauds was inspired to collaborate with the cat adoption agency because of Tay’s unwavering love for her own cats, Meredith and Olivia.