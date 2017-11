If you’re at the Rockets game on today you’re going to see a familiar face. George Springer is going to doing the “First Shot”.

This was implemented when Tillman Fertitta bought the Rockets he wanted to have a local celebrity shoot the first shot for charity.

Carlos will be shooting tonight and Carlos Correa will be shooting Tuesday.

A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.