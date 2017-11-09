High School Notes: The Importance Of Lunch

In case you missed a second of today’s high school notes, we have transcribed them to these internets!

Julie,

I can’t believe I forgot today was pizza pocket day in the cafeteria! That’s my favorite food and only food I’ll ever buy in the lunch line. My mom made my lunch again today, you know the same thing I get every day: a pickle, chips, a peppermint, a turkey sandwich with the crust cut off and a note from her on my napkin. Ugh, so annoying! All I wanted was a pizza pocket but now I don’t have any cash. Do you have any I can borrow? I’ll give you my lunch in second period if you do. See you in a few-

Lauren

—————————————–

Lauren,

Sucks to hear you don’t get a pizza pocket today! You should’ve asked your dad for money instead of your mom, you dad loves you more anyways. Sorry I don’t have any cash on me, but I’ll definitely ask my brother if he does when I see him. If he’ll even acknowledge me in the hallway. What a loser. I hate him. If he doesn’t have any cash maybe one of his nicer friends does that you can borrow. I’ll keep you posted.

Julie

—————————————–

Julie,

Ugh this is so annoying. Its only 9am and I’ve already eaten my entire lunch my mom made for me today. Now I’m definitely going to have to borrow money at lunch time from someone! I know we’re only freshman, but maybe this is my chance to talk to that hot senior Benji who has lunch with us. You double dare me to talk to him and ask to borrow some money for a pizza pocket? Maybe he’ll laugh and we’ll fall in love. This could be the best or worse idea I’ve ever had. Let me know what you think-

Lauren

—————————————–

Lauren-

NOOOoooooo don’t ask Benji to borrow money from him! That is not a good way to talk to him. And besides, seniors don’t even usually talk to freshman at all and maybe you should just pass on the pizza pocket today. I asked my brother, but he said no way and that we could both starve and if we’re not in the parking lot later on time when the bell rings we can find another way home, I hate him. Hope I see you before you try and talk to Benji,

Julie

—————————————–

Julz-

OMG I talked to Benji at lunch and I totally tried to ask him tomorrow some money for the pizza pocket, but I completely froze and forgot everything I was going to say!! That always happens to me when it comes to cute boys!!All I managed to get out was, “Hi do you have an extra napkin?” ohmygawd I can’t believe I actually said words to him. He said no, smiled and walked away. Even though I didn’t get any money for a pizza pocket, at least I know I talked to Benji today. And I’m starving now by the way…do you think your brother will take us through a drive through on the way home from school?

Lauren

—————————————–

Lauren-

Sorry to hear you had to starve during lunch. You really should maybe try eating more breakfast so you don’t eat your whole lunch before 2nd period. Can’t believe Benji actually talked to you though, and he responded back! That’s amazing! I asked my brother if he would take us for some food after school later, and he said no. Sorry. But you can come over and I’ll make us something good while we watch TRL.

Julie