I Knew I Was Old When _________ Fill In The Blank

What was the moment for you? The moment you knew you were getting older.

Sarah –

I was in Fort Worth this weekend and my credit card got denied and it was the first moment it didn’t click that I had insufficient funds, it was that I had a fraud alert on my card. I felt old! FRAUD ALERT.

 

Geoff –

Went out with a girl who was 23 and I was 31 at the time and she told me, “I don’t think we need to continue this date any further”.

 

Lauren –

I was giving someone a hug at the station and literally now can’t move my neck. How does that even happen?

