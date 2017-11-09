The Key To Happiness Is Choosing The Right Friends

You know those “friends” or co-workers who always bring you down? Stop hanging around them immediately! According to the Daily Mail, a professor in neuroscience from Northwestern University says the single most important thing you can do to achieve long-term happiness is surround yourself with the right people.

It’s because your brainwaves mimic the brainwaves of the people you spend the most time with. You unconsciously pick up their way of seeing the world, and the way they act. You’re literally “on the same wavelength.” So you should be around people you actually like because you’re going to become more like them. He says it changes things on an everyday level too. When you’re in sync with the people around you, you don’t waste energy on small decisions like what to wear or what to do you can just be, and focus on stuff that actually matters.

In other words, it really doesn’t matter what restaurant you go to. All that matters is who you’re with. And with the right people, you’ll be happy regardless.