This Couple Is Relationship Goals

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: All The Feels, Man gets kidney donated

There is a 74-year-old in Utah and his wife has been on dialysis for the past two years and she is in desperate need of a kidney to survive.

A month ago he got tired of waiting for a kidney and started to take action and he made himself a sign and started walking the streets and begging for a kidney and IT WORKED!

When the local news picked up the story and people started calling him and he found someone willing to donate.

She had her transplant is recovering.

Wayne isn’t finished though, he is going to keep walking the streets with his sign to help others get the kidneys they desperately need!

He says, quote, “Think about it, we could start a kidney revolution. And that would be so great.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live