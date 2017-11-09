This Couple Is Relationship Goals

There is a 74-year-old in Utah and his wife has been on dialysis for the past two years and she is in desperate need of a kidney to survive.

A month ago he got tired of waiting for a kidney and started to take action and he made himself a sign and started walking the streets and begging for a kidney and IT WORKED!

When the local news picked up the story and people started calling him and he found someone willing to donate.

She had her transplant is recovering.

Wayne isn’t finished though, he is going to keep walking the streets with his sign to help others get the kidneys they desperately need!

He says, quote, “Think about it, we could start a kidney revolution. And that would be so great.”