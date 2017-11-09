This Is When Stores Start Playing Their Christmas Music

The Tampa Bay Times just did a study to figure out when different stores start playing Christmas music.

1. Best Buy is the first . . . they started back on the 22nd of LAST MONTH, which is almost three weeks ago.

2. Sears and Kmart started last week.

3. Belk and H&M start today, and Office Depot and Office Max start on Saturday.

4. Walmart will start on Monday.

5. JC Penney will start on Thanksgiving.

6. Black Friday is the most popular time to start. That’s when you’ll hear it at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Nordstrom, Foot Locker, and Pottery Barn.

7. And the last people are the Stater Brothers supermarkets in California. They wait until December 1st.