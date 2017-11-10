96 Second News: Jose Altuve Sends JJ Watt Nice Gift; OJ Simpson Banned From Vegas Hotel

**Jose Altuve has made JJ Watt an honorary member of the world-champion Houston Astros!

Watt took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share a note that Altuve sent him, vouching for him to be the league’s MVP in the process.

Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

**An iPhone glitch continues to create typos for people typing the letter “I,” have you been seeing this?

Users say when they type a lower case “i” the auto correct feature changes it to an upper case “A” with a question mark.

It appears to be happening to people with new iPhones using 11.1 IOS software. Apple plans an update soon.

There is a fix, Apple details how to make it happen and we take you through it do you can see where all the hit points are.

Go to Settings>General>Keyboard>Text Replacement. Tap the plus sign in the upper right. Then to finish it off: type an upper-case “I” in the Phrase box, and a lower-case “i” in the Shortcut one.

**TMZ claims O.J. SIMPSON was thrown out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas Wednesday for getting drunk, belligerent, and breaking glasses. O.J.’s lawyer admits he was banned from the hotel, but insists he did nothing wrong.

They say he’s been hitting up the bars at that hotel since his release from prison, and on Wednesday he started arguing with the staff, and, quote, “glasses broke at the bar.” Technically, they don’t say O.J. broke the glasses.

Security showed up, and escorted him out. He went without causing a scene . . . but he’s been permanently 86’d from the Cosmopolitan.

For what it’s worth, O.J.’s lawyer admits that he was banned from the hotel, but denies that he did anything wrong. He says they just decided they didn’t want to have him around.

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

**With the letter “T,” Vanna White made her first appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” on Dec. 13, 1982.

Now 35 years and 6,500 gowns later, White is still helping to solve the puzzle and loving it. Happy 35th anniversary to Vanna White and Pat Sajak!

“I get all dressed up like a Barbie doll. I go out. I give someone else’s money away, make them happy, and we all go home,” White, 60, told ABC News’ “Nightline.” “In show business, no, there’s nothing else I want to do. Is that bad?”

White and host Pat Sajak shoot six shows a day, just four days a month.

Pat Sajak told “Nightline,” “Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture,” Sajak told “Nightline.” Read more HERE.

**According to a new survey, the average man spends a YEAR of his life in the bathroom.

The biggest amount of time of that are 52 total days shaving . . . 97 days showering . . . and 112 days sitting on the toilet.

The survey also found 9% of men like POSING in front of the mirror when they’re alone in the bathroom.

The survey only included men, so we don’t technically know if women spend more or less time in the bathroom during their lives. But it’s definitely more.

**Taylor Swift‘s new album “Reputation” is out today, but some people got to hear it early because it leaked online yesterday.

Leaks can impact sales, but Taylor should be okay. It only leaked a day early, and as of last Friday she’d already sold 400,000 pre-orders. Earlier this week, her label was projecting first week sales of 2 million.

But that hasn’t stopped her fans from ferociously defending her. Here are some reactions: Quote, “Stop and think: Why are you going to ruin her chance of getting amazing sales? If you love her so much, don’t do it. So disrespectful.”

“I couldn’t listen to leaks . . . I don’t know, it feels wrong to listen to a Taylor Swift album for the first time if it’s not on release night”

And also quote, “THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS.” Which is actually the title of a song on the album.

#reputation is out now. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

**New in Theaters:

1. “Daddy’s Home 2” (PG-13)

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are back as Dusty and Brad. They’re finally getting along, but their new ‘co-dad’ relationship is put to the test when their dads come to visit. Mel Gibson is Dusty’s aggressive dad, and John Lithgow is Brad’s emo dad.

2. “Murder on the Orient Express” (PG-13)

An Agatha Christie classic murder mystery starring Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr., and “Star Wars” Daisy Ridley.

3. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (R)

Frances McDormand goes to extremes to shame the cops for not solving her daughter’s murder. Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell also star.

**Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will hold an auction on eBay to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The “moving sale” goes live Friday and will feature some of Paul’s most prized possessions.

All proceeds will go to the Chris Paul Family Foundation and relief efforts. Get more info HERE.

**It sounds too good to be true, but the results are real…a new study suggests red wine and chocolate could help you look younger!

Researchers at the Exeter and Brighton Universities discovered that chemical compounds in red wine and chocolate rejuvenated cells, restoring them to a younger state in just a few hours.

Read more HERE.

**The new jaguar cubs have made their debut at the Houston Zoo!

According to the zoo, the male, Fitz, and female, Emma, were born to first-time parents Maya and Tesoro on July 20 and have spent the past few months behind-the-scenes bonding with mom.

Fitz and Emma are the first jaguars born at the Houston Zoo in twelve years.