Apple Releases iPhone Glitch Fix

If your iPhone has been auto-correcting the letter “i” to “[A] ?”, don’t worry– Apple has finally sent out a fix for that bug.

Ever since iOS 11.1 came out about a week ago, many iPhone users complained about the glitch that automatically replaced a lower case “i” with “A-?”

At least now there’s a solution, and it’s not just a temporary fix that involves you having to mess around with your keyboard settings.

To fix the issue, you’ll have to install iOS 11.1.1., by going to the software update section under the general tab in settings. Once installed, that should fix the glitch issue.

Also, if you haven’t been able to get Siri’s attention of late by saying “Hey, Siri,” well, Apple fixed that too in this update.

