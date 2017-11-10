Dad Cries When His Family Surprises Him With New Puppy

James was going through a severe depression 13 years ago and his wife got him Nemo, a Bichon Frise puppy. Unfortunately, he lost nemo and was crushed.

That is when his daughter got him a new dog and here is the video.

You can’t see it but this is what is written on the card.

“Hi, my name is Lumo and I am a boy Bichon. No, I am not Nemo, nor could I ever be Lucy, but my mommy brought me to bring you some happiness back into your life. So, as we walk in this journey of life together, may we create our own wonderful memories and reclaim the beautiful memories that you had with Nemo and Lucy. Love, Lumo.”

