Someone on the Internet will always get bored and do something way out of the box (the pizza box)!

How does this make you feel? pic.twitter.com/wyWteMeMRD — Dunny (@lykebutts) November 7, 2017

This guy’s Twitter handle is “LykeButts” (of course it would be something super classy like that) wanted to end the “is pineapple a pizza topping” debate. So, he made pizza a pineapple topping.

It looks like he cut up tiny triangle slices of pizza and put them on top of a slab of pineapple. And his picture has been retweeted over 105,000 times so clearly, it’s working.