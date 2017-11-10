Give Up Gifts To Just Spend Time With Your Family Over The Holidays

We are six Thursdays away from Christmas. It’s right around the corner! According to a new survey in the Boston Business Journal, 60% of Americans say they’d be willing to give up gifts completely and just spend time with their family.

And 69% say if a family member proposed “no gifts” this year, they’d agree to it. The survey also found that if people didn’t have to buy presents, 47% would save or invest the money, 37% would pay down some debt, and 25% would pay for activities with their friends or family.

Another survey found that finding good gifts is so hard that 67% of people say it’s easier to cook an entire holiday meal that everyone loves than to find the right gifts for all of them.