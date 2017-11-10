Men Spend a Full Year of Their Lives in the Bathroom

(Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

According to a new survey, the average man spends a YEAR of his life in the bathroom.

The biggest chunks of that are 52 total days shaving . . . 97 days showering . . . and 112 days sitting on the toilet.

The survey also found 9% of men like POSING in front of the mirror when they’re alone in the bathroom.

Unfortunately, the survey only included men, so we don’t know if women spend more or less time in the bathroom during their lives.  But, you know, it’s definitely more.  Can I still say that in 2017?  Whatever.  It’s more.  Definitely more.

(Daily Mail)

