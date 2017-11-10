[Video] Bride Recites Vows To Stepson And His Mom At Wedding

VLADIMIR REGION, RUSSIA - JULY 8, 2017: A wedding ceremony during celebrations of Day of St Peter and St Fevronia, Orthodox patrons of marriage, also known as Day of Family, Love and Fidelity in the town of Murom. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images)

Saw this on GMA.

I can only imagine that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Katie Musser, in her vows, mentions her new stepson and his mother for allowing her to be a part of their lives! Casey, Landon’s biological mother said she was, quote, “I was completely blindsided in the most wonderful way,” Casey Bender, 25, told ABC News. “Looking back, it doesn’t surprise me because that’s the kind of pure person Katie is. She wants everyone to know that you can do this. It can be easy and you can love the co-parent of your child.”

The two women said their relationship hasn’t always been this close, it started, quote, “rocky” because “rumors” were flying but now the two consider each other their best friends!

I’m not crying. YOU’RE CRYING!

You can see the video here.

