You only had one thing you had to do, but you blew it!

One of our Mix listeners sent this to Sarah. “I would like to nominate my brother-in-law for you had ONE JOB. We were at my wedding three years ago and at the rehearsal dinner he was giving a toast and was hammered and called me his brother’s ex-girlfriends name. It didn’t go well! I have never let him forget it to this day and with Thanksgiving coming up, I’m sure it will get brought up again. We had name cards at the tables! You had one job! I have been with your brother for four years!”

Geoff is still shaking his head about former NFL running back O.J. Simpson. He was partying it up at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, but he won’t be welcomed back again, judging by what happened while he was there. He was thrown out of a hotel bar for “getting wasted and then being extremely unruly,” according to a report from TMZ Sports. He’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan. All that time spent in prison, but Simpson still clearly has not learned how to conduct himself in public.

I was typing a text message to my boyfriend that was supposed to say what time I was going to pick him up from work, but I was using the letter “i” without having the glitch fixed. You know, the one that turns an “i” into an “A-?” I didn’t realize what he was seeing on his end, and he ended up not having a ride home when he got finished. All I had to do was make sure he got my text correctly and this could’ve totally been avoided. I HAD ONE JOB.