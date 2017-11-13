96 Second News: Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ Performances; Carrie Underwood Broke Her Arm

**Sam Smith got his first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 with his new album “The Thrill of It All“. It sold 185,000 copies last week. His first album “In the Lonely Hour” sold 2.4 million copies, but it only reached #2, and its biggest single sales week was 166,000 copies.

Sam better enjoy his moment now, because next week TAYLOR SWIFT will blow everyone out of the water.

It’s too early to say how many she’ll sell. One report says she sold 700,000 copies of “Reputation” on Day One last Friday. Another says it was a lot bigger, and that she sold 800,000 on iTunes in its first HOUR.

Saturday Night Live was pretty awesome this past weekend: Not only did Taylor Swift make her long-awaited return to the spotlight, but actress Tiffany Haddish made history as the first black woman stand-up comedian to ever host the show. Btw, she is HILARIOUS.

Taylor performed two songs from her new album “Reputation” as the musical guest: “Ready For It,” and “Call It What You Want.” Check the flawless performances out below!

**Now that it’s safe to assume that Selena Gomez is back with Justin Bieber, where does that leave her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd? In the arms of one of Justin’s ex-girlfriends, apparently.

The Weeknd was spotted getting cozy with Yovanna Ventura this past Thursday. One of Justin Bieber’s exes. Yovanna dated Justin in 2015.

A source says, quote, “He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands. He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone.

“They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

**Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on the steps outside of her house on Friday. She suffered “multiple injuries” that included a broken wrist. She was also treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital.

Her husband Mike Fisher rushed back to Nashville to be with her, and her rep said her recovery will take some time . . . and that Carrie appreciates all the prayers and good wishes.

She was feeling well enough yesterday to post on Twitter writing, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody. I’ll be all right . . . might just take some time. Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

**The first person is already lined up for Black Friday, and has been since last Tuesday. He must REALLY want to save $350 on a TV…

There’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up.

When a news reporter went to interview him, he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name. He also didn’t say what he’s hoping to buy. Check out the full story HERE.

**”Thor: Ragnarok” kept the top spot at the box office with $56.6 million in its second week. “Daddy’s Home 2” debuted with a solid $30 million, and “Murder on the Orient Express” made $28.2 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Thor: Ragnarok“, $56.6 million. Up to $211.6 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “Daddy’s Home 2“, $30 million.

3. NEW: “Murder on the Orient Express“, $28.2 million.

4. “A Bad Moms Christmas“, $11.5 million. Up to $39.9 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Jigsaw“, $3.4 million. Up to $34.4 million in its 3rd week.

**A new study found the most popular Thanksgiving food in every state based on the recipes people search for the most. Pies were number one in seven states . . . buffalo chicken dip was the most popular in three . . . and for some reason, “oven roasted vegetables” was number one in Montana.

General Mills just put out a list of the most popular Thanksgiving food in every state in the country. It’s based on the total searches for recipes from November 1st through Thanksgiving last year.

There were lots of states searching for different PIE recipes, including Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

And most popular in Texas? Chicken Spaghetti.

**The Starbucks holiday drinks have as much sugar as seven donuts…

Starbucks’ holiday drinks are out and, according to a new study, they have a RIDICULOUS amount of sugar in them.

A grande Gingerbread Frappuccino, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, or Caramel Brulee Frappuccino all have as much sugar as seven Krispy Kreme glazed DONUTS. And a venti Eggnog Latte has as much as five-and-a-half.

And that’s actually BETTER than they’ve been in the past. Starbucks says they’ve cut the sugar in their Christmas drinks by 33% in the past three years.

**Louis C.K. has admitted that the sexual harassment allegations against him are TRUE.

He released a statement saying, “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

He added, quote, “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left [the victims] with.”

Meanwhile, his new movie “I Love You Daddy” has officially been dropped by its distributor. It was supposed to come out this Friday.

FX has removed Louis as a producer on four shows, HBO has removed his comedy specials and his 2006 series “Lucky Louie” from its On Demand service, and Netflix has scrapped the second of two stand-up specials he was supposed to do for them. He’s also been cut from the animated sequel, “The Secret Life of Pets 2“.

**Fans of Breakfast at Tiffany’s can finally make their dreams come true and enjoy a luxurious meal at Tiffany’s. Tiffany & Co. They opened the doors to its new eatery, The Blue Box Café, for its customers on Friday, November 10, on the fourth floor of its flagship store in New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

The cafe is the company’s first leap into the retail dining concept, and it the iconic Tiffany Blue can be found all throughout the space and around the decor in the café.

The Blue Box Café will serve American classics, for breakfast and lunch, and will also offer tea service. The breakfast menu items include truffle eggs and avocado toast, and for lunch, customers can enjoy a Charles Lewis Tiffany club chicken sandwich and the Fifth Avenue salad, which is made with lobster and avocado.

The menu will change each season.

**April The Giraffe may be pregnant, AGAIN.

Barely six months after the world breathlessly watched her give birth to a son, April the Giraffe may be expecting another calf.

The owner of upper state New York’s Animal Adventure Park dropped a major hint while being interviewed on live TV. “We can’t confirm or deny that,” Steven Donnelly told TODAY about the pregnancy speculation. “I honestly don’t know. I don’t know if Jordan knows either.”

More than 1.2 million people watched April give birth to her son, Tajiri, on April 15.