Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Birthday, boot walk, Five, Lauren Kelly, naming, Nephew, Niece, Party, Photos, Pictures, weekend

Babysat my nephew Mason this weekend and every time I said the word “selfieeeee” he would laugh!

img 5665 2 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Most accurate fortune cookie fortune I’ve ever gotten? #Astros

img 5575 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday we went to MD Anderson’s Bootwalk and raised a ton of money for cancer research! Had a blast!

img 5601 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Celebrated my parents’ 38th wedding anniversary ❤️

img 5620 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Went to my youngest nephew Sam’s baby naming and TRIED to take a picture with all 4 cousins. #unsuccessful

img 5700 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

