Not Washing Your Eyelash Extensions Leads to Eye Mites!

Jason Cage talked with Haley Hernandez from KPRC on the show about a recent story she ran about not washing your eyelids and eyelash extensions and the GUNK that leads to!

The short of it:  Not washing the extensions because you fear you may ruin them, can lead to build up of makeup and other gunk which can cause the MITES that naturally live on your eyes to OVERPOPULATE on the lash leading to a condition called Demodex which could lead to a doctor having to go in and remove the mites. AHHH!!!

Read her story and watch how to clean your lidz here.

