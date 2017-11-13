Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night was honored to be in attendance at the Pink Door Gala! Got to hear from a lot of cancer survivors and also watched some amazing doctors be rewarded for their hard work in the fight against cancer!

This is a picture of my Grandpa and Grandma on their wedding day. My Grandpa was a Marine and I post it every year on Veterans Day. The older I get the more I think I look like my grandma. At least I know I will be a certified Bad $@% when I am 95 just like she was 🙂

Saturday morning was the MD Anderson Boot Walk To End Cancer.  Almost 5,000 walkers came out to raise over $900,000 dollars for cancer research at MD Anderson!

Sunday it was too nice to watch the Texans game inside so Bailey and I went over to the Barking Pig.  She loves to sit outside but this is literally one of the only pictures of her sitting still.  She likes to smell all of the things!

Elizabeth was NOT feeling the Texans game at all.

