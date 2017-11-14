Gallery Furniture Will Have Free Thanksgiving Meals For Those In Need

**On Good Morning America yesterday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced Gallery Furniture would open this holiday to serve free meals from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We hope to have as many as 2,500 to 3,500, maybe we’ll have 5,000,” McIngvale said. “The more the merrier.”

While he’s supplying the food, he’s looking for help.

And that’s not all that Mattress Mack is doing for the holidays this year…

Do you know someone who could use some new furniture for the holidays? He also says he wants to give 30 families a house full of furniture, but he needs your help finding the people who need it most.

If you know a family in need, you can email your nomination to mack@galleryfurniture.com. Read more about the giveaway HERE.

This is the 35th year that Gallery Furniture has given away furniture during the holidays.

