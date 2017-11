Why didn’t anyone think of this before? According to Food Beast, Stove Top stuffing just launched a brand new product called Thanksgiving Dinner Pants. They’ve got a big expandable waistband and, basically, they look like maternity pants. But they’re not for people who are pregnant, just gorging.

They’re selling them at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com for $20 with free shipping! There’s even a video!!