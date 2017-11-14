The Average Person Will Go to More Than One Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

John Moore/Getty Images

Are you only going to one Thanksgiving dinner this year? According to a new survey by Boston Market, Americans will go to an average of 1.7 Thanksgiving dinners or meals this year. In other words, most people will go to more than one.

Here are a few more results from the survey:

1. The average Thanksgiving dinner will have nine or 10 people.

2. About a quarter of people will go to a “friendsgiving” dinner.

3. 5% will eat at a restaurant for at least one of their Thanksgiving dinners.

4. And 30% are stressed about how complicated it is to juggle all of the different places they have to be on Thanksgiving.

 

